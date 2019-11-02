Florida teen charged with offering $100,000 to kill school employee

Nicholas Godfrey, 18, was charged with solicitation to attempt murder. (Source: WFLA/Pasco County Sheriff/CNN)
Updated: Sat 8:10 PM, Nov 02, 2019

HUDSON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen offered $100,000 for someone to kill a staff member at his high school.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced during a news conference Friday that deputies arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Godfrey and charged him with solicitation to attempt murder.

Investigators say Godfrey offered the money to another student to kill a Fivay High School staff member. Deputies say Godfrey made the request through Instagram, and authorities were able to trace the account to Godfrey's home.

The arresting deputy says Godfrey admitted to sending the messages but claimed he was joking.

Officials haven't named the intended target.

Godfrey was being held at the county jail. Information about bond or an attorney wasn't immediately available.
___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus