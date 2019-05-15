Florida woman hurls coconut at man filming her outside strip club, police say

The 36-year-old was arrested at about 2 a.m. Saturday and released a few hours later after posting bond. (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
Updated: Wed 5:01 PM, May 15, 2019

KEY WEST, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Key West said Shonta Bolds became irate when she saw a George Exposito filming her outside of a strip club.

To make matters worse, Exposito reportedly walked by saying, “ladies.”

Investigators told the Miami Herald that’s when Bolds committed assault with a deadly weapon. In this case, the deadly weapon was a coconut she allegedly threw at him as he passed by.

The 36-year-old was arrested at about 2 a.m. Saturday and released a few hours later after posting bond.

Officers said Bolds gave Exposito an earful of expletives as he walked by. She reportedly confessed to throwing the coconut at him but claimed it never hit him.

Police said the man’s video failed to capture the coconut being thrown. However, it does show the coconut wobbling on the ground as if it had just been thrown.

Sgt. Mark Siracuse told the suspect she had no expectation of privacy while sitting outside of the strip club.

Officers said Exposito believed the coconut could have caused damage. He asked them if he deserved to have it thrown at him but the officers didn’t answer.

