Florida woman pulled knife on woman who refused to give her pizza, deputies say

De’Erica Cooks told investigators she can’t remember much of the fit of rage that landed her in jail. (Source: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 9:03 PM, Jul 20, 2019

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - De’Erica Cooks told investigators she can’t remember much of the fit of rage that landed her in jail.

The eyewitnesses, however, told deputies plenty.

They said Cooks became irate when she asked another woman for a slice of pizza and the woman told her “no,” The St. Augustine Record reported.

Armed with a steak knife, Cooks reportedly told the woman, “I’m going to cut you.”

The victim feared for her life as Cook tried to attack her, the St. Johns County Sheriffs Office said.

A man in the house came to the rescue and wrestled the blade away from Cooks. Even so, it didn’t take her long to get ahold of another one.

Deputies eventually arrested the 22-year-old and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Authorities are holding her on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus