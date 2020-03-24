Flu numbers drop in Eau Claire area

The flu has dramatically decreased in the Eau Claire area due to COVID-19, according to health experts. Officials from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire say they are seeing fewer patients with the flu.

"There is still time to get flu shots. The social distancing things seem to be working not only with COVID-19, but with the flu as well," said HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Critical Care Director Travis Christman.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates so far this season there have been at least 23,000 flu related deaths.

Christman says that because it is still flu season, it is important to be vaccinated for the flu, while also following the recommendations to be isolated and practice social distancing.

"Keep an eye on symptoms. If you start feeling sick, make sure you're hydrating as best you can and make phone calls to your primary care doctor before going into urgent care or anything like that. More exposure is always worse with everything that's going on in our community."

Christman says it is important to keep monitoring your symptoms for COVID-19, as well as for the flu.

