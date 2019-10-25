Flu vaccine delayed in getting to some clinics this year

Flu season has arrived and medical professionals are issuing their yearly reminder to get the flu vaccine.

However this year, the flu shot vaccine is delayed in getting to some clinics.

This is because the CDC was about three to four weeks late in creating the vaccine’s formula for manufacturers according to Lori VanDamme, a nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. Now, manufacturers are delayed in getting the vaccines out to clinics.

This year’s flu shot treats four different strains of the flu and the formula is created based on last year’s flu, as the virus can change over time.

VanDamme says this year’s formula took extra work to create since last year’s flu vaccine was less effective than usual.

“Those experts at the CDC try to make the best formulation so this year they were basing that information on the previous year,” VanDamme says.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 16% of Wisconsinites have been vaccinated for the flu, compared to 17% at the same time last year.

VanDamme encourages people to continue calling their providers to see if the vaccine is available to get the flu shot as soon as possible.

“It's not a shortage it's a delay so just be patient,” VanDamme says. “Even if you are a healthy individual make sure you are getting your flu shot because you are protecting everyone in your household and everyone in the community.”

The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 month and older to get a flu vaccine.

To find a flu shot clinic click here.