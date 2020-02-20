Flynn Elementary fifth grade teacher wins Golden Apple Award

Thursday’s Golden Apple Award brings us to Flynn Elementary School and a fifth grade classroom where interaction between students is a focal point every day.

"Every year our community tries to identify that one special person in each school that really kind of sets them apart from others in their efforts and hard work. So this year at Flynn Elementary school our Golden Apple Award winner is your teacher Mrs. Lawrence."

Flynn Principal Adam Keeton sharing the good news with fifth grade teacher Cheryl Lawrence and her students. Mrs. Lawrence recognized by her peers with having an interactive classroom where kids are up and about working problems and helping each other get through the lesson of the day.

"Everyone is engaged. The other thing that I notice is when someone next to them gets it and the other person is having a little trouble, they scoot right over and start helping them. I also like to correct their mistakes before it becomes a habit. So they'll be in the middle of a problem and I can go, oh, oh, oh... What are you going to do with this number, was it too big or was it too small. They can fix it right away so they end up with the correct answer; they feel more successful in the end."

Adam Keeton, Flynn Elementary Principal says "it's very dynamic, kids are highly engaged. And it doesn't matter if it's math or its reading, or social studies. Whatever the content is, it's the most important thing at that time. So that builds tons of engagement, kids are very active, the learning environment is super dynamic, kids are super busy, cognitively, physically, so there's never a dull moment."

Cheryl Lawrence and Flynn Elementary School will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Cheryl will be honored at the Golden Apples banquet on April 16.

