Fond du Lac Police: $219k worth of drugs seized from separate busts

Police say multiple people have been arrested following two separate drug busts in the City of Fond du Lac.

According to police, the arrests come from two large scale drug trafficking operations that supplied meth, heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana in the city.

Officials say after a month's long investigation by Fond du Lac police, as well as the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Drug unit, they found heroin and crack cocaine were being transported to the area from Detroit, Michigan.

Investigators say that on February 5, a new supply of heroin was on the way to the city, and officers were able to intercept a vehicle which was believed to have the drugs on the 200 block of Linden Street.

Officers then arrested two people, and found more than a third of a pound of heroin, about a half pound of crack cocaine, and a small amount of marijuana.

Police say the heroin seizure is the single largest seizure ever in the city, with the heroin and cocaine estimated to be worth $71,000.

Both suspects were arrested on felony drug trafficking charges.

In addition, three separate apartments were searched in the city on October 24, 2019 by Fond du Lac police, as well as the Lake Winnebago Area MEG.

Officials say during the search, more than half a pound of meth was found in one of the apartments.

During that investigation, officers discovered that a large amount of meth was on the way from the State of Mississippi to the city on February 19.

Authorities then found the vehicle on US 41 near US 151.

While searching the vehicle, officers say they found three and a quarter pounds of meth, as well as a loaded handgun.

One of the suspects, who was the target of the investigation, was arrested for felony drug trafficking and weapon charges.

Police say the amount of drugs seized during that traffic stop is estimated to be about $148,000, and add it is the single largest amount of meth ever seized in the city.

The suspects haven't been identified at this time.