Fond du Lac authorities searching for 15-year-old boy

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is missing from Brandon, WI.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, Haiyden St. Clair was last seen by his brother on Thursday around 10 p.m at N5701 Liner Road in Brandon, WI.

Haiyden is 5'11", 130 pounds, has blue eyes, long brown hair shaved on the sides.

Authorities say he may be with his biological mother, Starr N St. Clair, who has ties to Illinois and may have taken him across state lines.

The Sheriff's office says Starr does not have custody rights. She has no known residence, job or a car. According to the report, Starr has a known alcohol and substance abuse addiction and there have been previous incidents involving Haiyden.

Authorities say Starr does not have custody of her other five children because of substance abuse addiction.

The sheriff's office is concerned for Haiyden's safety.

Anyone with information should contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.