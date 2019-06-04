Fond du Lac SWAT team rescues children from standoff

Fond du Lac's SWAT team rescued two children from a standoff in the 100 block of East Johnson Street.

An Action 2 News crew at the scene saw officers take one person into custody. Police confirm that was the suspect.

No one was hurt.

At about 4:15 a.m., police received a call about a man who was "acting suspiciously."

The department says a man armed himself with a knife with children inside the home.

Fond du Lac Police and the Fond du Lac SWAT team and negotiators responded to the scene.

Police closed E Johnson Street between Main and Park during the standoff. The road has reopened to traffic.

The FAA issued a temporary flight restriction over the scene due to a news helicopter flying overhead. That restriction has also been lifted.