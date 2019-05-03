Food Truck Friday in the Chippewa Valley returns for 2019 season

Calling all food lovers! It's time to lay out the blankets on the grass and enjoy some local cuisine. Volume one and Silver Spring have teamed up for a second season of food truck Friday.

The lawn in front of the RCU headquarters in downtown Eau Claire is lined with food trucks and locals looking for some street food. Dozens of trucks are serving up everything from BBQ, to gyros to Asian cuisine. Once a month, the food trucks set up shop from 11 a.m. to run until 7 p.m.

Each month the food truck selection will be different but they will all be held in Phoenix Park in front of the RCU headquarters. Food Truck Fridays in 2019 will be held on June 7, July 12, August 2 and Sep.6.

