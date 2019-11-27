Food bank looks for sponsors for weekend meal program

A local organization is offering an opportunity for you to help feed kids in need this holiday season.

Feed My People Food Bank is looking for sponsors for its weekend kids meal program.

The program currently provides weekend meals for more than 1,800 kids in the community.

On Giving Tuesday, Feed My People is launching its new initiative, which looks to help kids in more than 36 schools in the Chippewa Valley.

One sponsorship will provide a child with four meals for the weekend.

"About two-thirds of our kids receive the weekend kids meals, which provides breakfast and lunch over the weekend for the kids and its very impactful for our children and we're very appreciative to have feed my people to do that," said Partnership Coordinator at Longfellow Elementary Holly Larson.

Feed My People is looking for 300 sponsorships It costs about $85 per school year to sponsor a child.

This year, the Pablo Foundation has agreed to provide a match for Giving Tuesday.