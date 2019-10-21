Food delivery app will provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need

Bite Squad, a food delivery app, has launched a new campaign with a goal of bringing Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

The new campaign is called Share Thanksgiving Food and the company says starting Monday, Oct. 21, when anyone orders from Bite Squad, the company will make a donation. They will be teaming up with local organizations to identify family who may need assistance.

You can also nominate a family you know that may be in need by clicking here.

The company is anticipating the delivery of more than 4,000 meals nationwide.

