A food fight in Menomonie is heating up to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin. Happening now and running through Nov.27, you can try signature burgers from five local restaurants and vote for your favorite.

Tickets are $40 and covers the cost of all 5 burgers at 5 restaurants in Menomonie. All proceeds go to support our 1-to-1 youth mentoring programs in Dunn County.

