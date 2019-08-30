Food for Fines at the Chippewa Falls Public Library

During September, the Chippewa Falls Public Library is putting on its annual “Food for Fines” initiative.

Each non-perishable food item brought in is a $1 credit towards a current fine and may pay fines up to $5.

In addition, two non-perishable food items can be used to replace your library card.

Food items must be in good condition, non-perishable and within “2020 use-by” dates.

This program cannot be used for payment of lost or damaged items or other miscellaneous charges.

All food stays in the community and will be donated to local food pantries.