Food pantry in need of donations this Christmas season

WAFER food pantry in La Crosse is in need this Christmas season.

WAFER is the largest food pantry serving all of La Crosse County and La Crescent, Minnesota.

They feed around 41,000 people each month, but during the Holidays that number increases.

The pantry says they are in need of any food or monetary donations the community has.

The most popular items for the pantry are peanut butter, canned meat, canned soups, canned vegetables and Mac and Cheese.

“It’s been really busy this month,” said Erin Waldhart, WAFER executive director. “The lines have been to or out the doors most days almost all the time that we’re open for distribution and so the need is definitely present, it continues.”

WAFER says they expect the lines to remain long through the end of the year.

Volunteers are always needed to stock shelves and help clients collect food.

Those wishing to volunteer can call or email the pantry.

