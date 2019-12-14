Football title dilutes grief on Newtown shooting anniversary

Newtown High School won the Connecticut state title on the anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre. (Source: WTNH/CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 9:27 PM, Dec 14, 2019

(AP) – Newtown, Connecticut, marked the seventh anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School with vigils, church services and a moment of joy when the community’s high school football team won the state championship Saturday.

The Newtown High School Nighthawks won the Class LL state championship on a 36-yard touchdown pass as time expired to beat Darien 13-7.

The title was the first for Newtown since 1992.

Linebacker Ben Pinto’s brother Jack was among the 20 first graders killed at the elementary school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Six educators also died in one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus