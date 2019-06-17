Snow remains in parts of Eau Claire mid-June

This year's record-breaking winter dumped almost 100 inches of snow on Eau Claire. For one part of the city, the snow still isn't gone.

Galloway Street is one of the places where the city dumped excess snow from the winter.

Over the winter, trucks carried away snow that built up in snow banks, to help drivers see around corners. The dirt and sediment picked up by the snow has built up on top of the piles.

In Wausau, the city had to bring in heavy equipment to break a snow pile apart to make room for an expanding farmer's market.

