Ford recalls 550K vehicles for seat strength problem

Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because seat backs may not properly restrain people in a crash. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Updated: Fri 1:12 PM, Aug 30, 2019

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because seat backs may not properly restrain people in a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 through 2020 F-150 pickups, 2019 and 2020 Super Duty trucks, 2018 and 2019 Explorer SUVs, and 2019 and 2020 Expedition SUVs. All have manual driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanisms.

Also included are some 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs with rear seats with manual seat-back mechanisms.

Ford says the trucks may not have a third pawl needed for seat strength, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect seat structures and replace them if needed. Most are expected to pass. Owners will be notified starting Oct. 7.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
