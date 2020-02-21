Former Badger Marcus Randle El charged with homicide in Janesville killings

The former UW-Madison football player Marcus Randle El has been officially charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection to a double homicide in Janesville.

On Friday, the Rock County Court charged Randle El, 33, with two counts of first degree intentional homicide, one count of operating without consent/possessing a weapon, and one count of possessing a firearm/convicted of out-of-state felony.

Marcus Randle El turned himself into police in Chicago on Feb. 15.

On Feb. 10, 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory were found shot near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive in Janesville. They were taken to a hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Investigators later recovered video footage confirming that Winchester and McAdory went to the T.A. Express gas station around 2 a.m. that morning and left the store in McAdory's black Jeep Cherokee. Investigators say their evidence indicates they planned to meet with Randle El, who was also in the area.

A little more than an hour later, a passing motorist spotted the victims lying in the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Aagaard explained. They were both taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment where they both later died as a result of their injuries.

Following the shootings, Randle El allegedly drove off in McAdory's SUV, which was later found along I-294, in Justice, Illinois, which is about 30 miles northwest of Randle El's hometown of Homewood, Illinois, along that Interstate.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244. Anonymous tips can be submitted online using the P3 App or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.