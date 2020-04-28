Former Durand library director pleads guilty to theft charge

A former Durand library director as pleaded guilty to a charge of theft.

Court records show Patricia Blount has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of theft of a business setting ( >$10,000- $1000,000).

TCity of Durand said in a criminal complaint that they found what they called "questionable activity" on the library's accounts. She was placed on administrative leave and then retired from library director after a review of the financial records.

Blount's hearing has been scheduled for July 7.