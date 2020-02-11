Former Eau Claire Police Chief passes away at 71

A former Eau Claire Police Chief has passed away at 71.

Patrick McNally passed away on Sunday due to pancreatic cancer.

Eau Claire Police says McNally served the community and the department as Patrol Office, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief of Police and Chief of Police.

He was the department's 17th Chief and after more than 30 years in the department, he retired in 2003.

At the end of January, the four retired and the current Police Chief got together for a photo