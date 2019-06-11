Former Eau Claire Regional Arts Center director enters plea deal

The former executive director of the Eau Claire Regional Arts Center who was accused of sexual assault has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Ben Richgruber appeared in Eau Claire County Court Tuesday where his third-degree sexual assault charge was amended to Lewd and Lascivious Behavior.

Richgruber plead guilty to the charge and accepted the required terms.

A deferred prosecution agreement hearing is scheduled for June 11, 2020 at 09:30 am.

Richgruber does not need to appear at the next hearing if in full compliance with the terms of his plea agreement.

