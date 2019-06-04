Former Eau Claire Regional Arts Center director to change plea

The former executive director of the Eau Claire Regional Arts Center accused of sexual assault has plans to change his plea.

Ben Richgruber pleaded not guilty to third-degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County Court in August.

Richgruber resigned as director after he was charged with one count of third-degree sexual assault.

According to a letter filed recently in Eau Claire County Court, the state offered Richgruber a settlement, which he plans to accept.

Richgruber will appear in court next Tuesday where he is expected to accept the plea offer.

According to a criminal complaint, two unwanted sexual acts took place inside his office at the Eau Claire Regional Arts Center in June 2016.

