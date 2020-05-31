Former Eau Claire man, current St. Paul resident weighs in on protests

A former Eau Claire resident now lives near where protests are taking place in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd.

Karl Buttel lives in downtown St. Paul and has been experiencing both the violent and peaceful protests taking place over the last week and spoke to WEAU to share his experience.

On Memorial Day, George Floyd died while in custody of police officers. Since the event, protests have broken out in the cities, some resulting in violence and damage.

Buttel says it has been surprising to see the damage and smoke outside his window. However he feels it is important to support the reason people are demonstrating, even participating in peaceful protests himself.

"It's terrible to see where George Floyd was murdered and to see the pain in peoples' faces that is the worst part-to see people and how they are hurt. Buildings can be rebuilt but George Floyd wont be brought back," Buttel says.

Buttel says it is also impactful to see the protests bringing the community together. He says he has seen people cleaning up the streets and even helping to deliver supplies.