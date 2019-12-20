Former Fort Worth officer indicted in Atatiana Jefferson’s shooting death

Aaron Dean, a former Forth Worth police officer, was indicted on a murder charge Friday in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. (Source: Fort Worth Police Department/CNN)
Updated: Fri 8:07 PM, Dec 20, 2019

(CNN) – A Texas grand jury has indicted a former police officer in the deadly shooting of a woman inside of her home.

Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, was indicted on a murder charge Friday.

Police say Dean shot and killed 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through the window of her home early on Oct. 12.

A neighbor called officers to the home after noticing the doors were open. They walked around the property, but police say they failed to identify themselves as officers.

Investigators said Jefferson heard a noise in the backyard and pointed a gun at the window. That’s when Dean shot and killed her.

Dean later resigned from the force and was charged with murder.

