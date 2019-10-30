Former Juul exec alleges company shipped tainted vaping products

By  | 
Updated: Wed 12:34 PM, Oct 30, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Juul Labs executive is alleging that the vaping company knowingly shipped 1 million tainted nicotine pods to customers.

The allegation of tainted products being shipped to consumers comes in a lawsuit filed by the one-time finance executive who was fired by the vaping giant earlier this year. (Source: WBTV)

The allegation comes in a lawsuit filed by the one-time finance executive who was fired by the vaping giant earlier this year. The lawsuit claims Juul fired the executive for protesting company practices, including shipping the tainted products.

Juul is the best-selling e-cigarette brand in the U.S., marketing several flavored nicotine solutions for use with its battery-powered device. The company is under siege from federal and state regulators amid an explosion of underage vaping.

A company spokesman said Wednesday the allegations that Juul shipped tainted product are “baseless.” The spokesman said the executive was fired because he failed to meet expectations for the job.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus