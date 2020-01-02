Former Marshfield Medical Center nurse charged after investigation, theft of prescription medications

A former Marshfield Medical Center nurse has been charged in Eau Claire County Court after she was at the center of an investigation about theft of prescription medications.

Court documents show 45-year-old Kathryn Coffin has been charged with misdemeanor theft, possession of narcotic drugs and fraudulent writings.

The criminal complaint says Eau Claire officers responded to a report of theft of prescription medications, specifically fentanyl and hydrocodone, by a former OB/RN.

Employees say they expressed concern about Coffin “seemingly under the influence of something while at work on multiple occasions”.

The complaint says during an internal investigation, 142 cases of narcotics Coffin dispensed, 12 were appropriate, four were questionable and the remaining 126 were not appropriate either by dispensing a higher dose than required or a dose that was not ordered at all.

Coffin’s drug panel was later retested and did return positive for fentanyl.

Coffin is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan 30.

