Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has emergency brain surgery

David Stern, former NBA commissioner, speaks at the Hashtag Sports Conference in New York, on Monday, June 26, 2017. The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and underwent emergency surgery. The league says in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern's family. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for Hashtag Sports)
Updated: Thu 10:14 PM, Dec 12, 2019

(AP) - The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier and underwent emergency surgery.

The league says in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern’s family.

Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014. He has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus.

He has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.

