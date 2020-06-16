Former New Richmond correctional staff member charged with sexual assault

A former correctional staff member at the Challenge Incarceration Project has been charged with sexual assault.

Court records show 33-year-old Denae Saltness has been charged with second degree sexual assault by correctional staff.

The St. Croix County criminal complaint says CIP had begun an investigation into former employee and guard, Saltness, and her relationship with an inmate.

The inmate eventually told investigators of different sexual incidents while he was an inmate and she was an employee.

Saltness is scheduled to appear in court on August 13.