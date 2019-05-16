Former Trempealeau County resident charged with fraud

A former Trempealeau County resident is charged with three counts of fraud related to what authorities call a false charity.

According to the criminal complaint, 68-year-old William Beigl -- now living in North Carolina -- is the CEO of World Hypnosis Organization.

Authorities say WHO is a false charity.

Among other things, Beigl is accused of making illegitimate tax-exempt purchases in Trempealeau County between 2011 and 2015 -- when he lived in the county -- including at least 229 tax-exempt fuel purchases at Kwik Trip totalling more than $10,000.

 