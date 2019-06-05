Former WI teacher charged with possession of child porn

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force today announced that Jeffrey A. Vesta, a pastor and former teacher in Wisconsin and Oregon, was arrested at his residence in Spooner, Wis. on June 4, 2019 for suspected possession of child pornography.

On June 4, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Mr. Vesta’s residence and took him into custody. Mr. Vesta was booked in the Washburn County Jail on June 4 and attended a bail hearing on June 5 in Washburn County. Mr. Vesta was released on a signature bond. An initial appearance will be held June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Washburn County Courthouse. A booking photo of Mr. Vesta is attached

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Vesta is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 468-4700.

This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is assisted by Spooner Police Department and the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office.

