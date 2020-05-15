Former Wisconsin Senate minority leader quits Legislature

-- Former state Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling is quitting the Legislature. Shilling sent Senate President Roger Roth a letter on Friday saying she is resigning immediately. She said in a statement that she wants to explore unspecified career opportunities and state law requires legislators and other public officials to resign early if a potential opportunity conflicts with government activities. Shilling, a Democrat, announced in April she wouldn't seek re-election this fall and stepped down as minority leader later that month. Democrat Brad Pfaff and Republican Dan Kapanke are vying to fill her seat.�

