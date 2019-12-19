Former congressman Duffy endorses Tiffany in GOP primary

Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy is backing state Sen. Tom Tiffany in the race to succeed him.

Duffy announced his support of Tiffany on Thursday. Tiffany faces Army veteran Jason Church in the Republican primary.

There is a special election for May 12 to succeed Duffy who resigned in September to spend more time with his family. The sprawling 7th Congressional District covers central, northern and northwest Wisconsin. Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker and insurance salesman Dale Lawrence are running as Democrats.

The primary to narrow the field to two candidates is Feb. 18.

