Former homeless man gets apartment with cash saved from trash pick up program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - When Little Rock started paying homeless people to pick up the city’s trash in April, the program was only ever supposed to last for six months, KTHV reported.

But Mayor Frank Scott Jr’s decision to extend it until September 2020 gave Roy enough time to save for a home.

According to Canvas Community, the church in charge of the Bridge to Work program, Roy was able to save enough money to pay for an apartment.

“This step today launches the rest of his lifeplan,” the church wrote in a Facebook post. “Now that he’s inside, he can stay clean and feel confident to finish barber school (his passion).”

Bridge to Work pays workers $9.25 an hour. The church said Roy is welcome to work in the program once a month until he finishes barber school.

Once that’s complete and he’s working, his rent will be based on his income.

