A former instructor will now be CVTC’s executive director of institutional advancement.

Karen Kohler will take on the role starting Jan. 2. She will also lead CVTC Foundation, Inc. and the CVTC Alumni Association.

“I fell in love with CVTC because it’s clear to me that we change lives,” Kohler said. “And because we change lives, we change families and communities. This new position gives me the opportunity to connect the passion I have for CVTC with my love of the area.”