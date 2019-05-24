Former student teacher sentenced for videotaping woman without her knowing

A student teacher charged with videotaping a woman without her consent is sentenced.

Matthew Miller appeared in Eau Claire County court Friday where he pleaded guilty to four charges, including attempted capture of an intimate representation without consent. He was then sentenced to two years probation and at least 15 days of jail time.

Miller was a student teacher in Chetek.

Police said on at least three occasions Miller set up a spy camera to catch a female UW-Eau Claire student undressing without her knowledge.