Former Medford Alternative High School substitute teacher charged with sexual assault of a child

A former substitute teacher at the Medford Alternative High School has been charged with several child sex crimes.

Taylor County Court records show 60-year-old Pamela Schield has been charged with exposing a child to harmful material, child enticement- sexual contact, sexual assault of a child by person who works or volunteers with children and sex with child aged 16 or older.

The criminal complaint says in 2017 Taylor County deputies were assigned to a case involving a woman who admitted to a Mayo Clinic therapist that she had been having inappropriate Snapchat communication with a male at a high school.

Schield told the therapist that "it's not super creepy though because he'll be 18 soon" and "it wouldn't be criminal because 17-year-olds are treated as adults".

Schield was identified as a past substitute teacher and would have known the victim from school. It was also noted that she quit teaching in 2016 but would have been able to interact with students from the high school due to her involvement in the Literacy Council.

The criminal complaint also says that nude photos were exchanged, inappropriate Snapchat messages were sent and sexual interactions took place. Schield is also listed as buying cologne as a gift for the victim.

Schield is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.