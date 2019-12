A former Durand- Arkansaw School District teacher pleaded guilty to child sexual assault in court Tuesday.

Court documents show 24-year-old Sarah Heskin pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second degree sexual assault. The Pepin County Court accepted the plea and found her guilty.

Police say the former eighth grade English teacher was arrested in May for “inappropriate relations” with an eighth grade boy.

Heskin’s hearing sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 11.