Former teacher sentenced to 90 days in jail

A former Chippewa Falls High School teacher has been sentenced after being charged in a sexual assault case that happened when he was working at Beloit Memorial High School.

According to court documents, Tyler Edge, 26, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and must complete 480 hours of community service for his guilty plea to causing mental harm to a child.

The Beloit Police Department said Tyler Edge, of Chippewa Falls, was arrested on suspicion of repeated sexual assault of a then 14-year-old boy while Edge was teaching at Beloit Memorial High School.

According to a criminal complaint, the assaults happened during lunchtime in Edge's classroom, more than 20 times, and also at Edge’s home in South Beloit in the spring of 2017.

The complaint says the boy showed investigators screen shots of messages he had exchanged with Edge. In them, Edge admits to the relationship and acknowledged that it was wrong.

