Forum promotes safe & responsible use of Chippewa Valley waterways

Promoting safe and responsible use of Chippewa Valley waterways was the topic of a community forum at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

The event was hosted by Visit Eau Claire and looked to maximize the potential of the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers as a recreational and an economic resource.

Altoona's City Administrator says recent rough and high conditions on the rivers made them more of a concern for recreational water enthusiasts.

"During certain conditions, the Chippewa and Eau Claire Rivers can be challenging and people have to be aware and mindful and educated and also have the requisite skills to be able to address those challenges - or just find something else to do that day," said Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat.