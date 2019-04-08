Forums happening for Altoona middle, high school principal candidates

The community is invited to attend forums to hear from Altoona Middle School and Altoona High School principal candidates.

Steve Buss and Amy Traynor, have been named finalists for the middle school position and Jim Reif and Adam Keeton have been named finalists for the high school position.

There will be forums at the Altoona Middle School Library Media Center at 5 p.m. on April 8. The forum for the high school position will be at the Altoona High School Library Media Center at 5 p.m. on April 9.

