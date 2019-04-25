"Foster Grandparent" celebrates 25 years of service

A special group of seniors who have dedicated up to 25 years volunteering in local classrooms were recognized Thursday night.

The CESA 10 "Foster Grandparents Program" pairs senior citizens with students who need extra help in the ckassroom.

Foster grandparents spend between 10 to 20 hours per week in local schools in Eau Claire, Chippewa, Clark, Trempealeau, Rusk, Taylor, and Monroe counties.

Thursday night during a banquet held in Chippewa Falls, 40 special seniors were recognized for their service, including 90-year-old Millie Pollinske, who celebrated 25 years as a foster grandparent!

“When you see what a person can do for the kids, it is absolutely wonderful and I do believe it does just as much for us. I do not think believe I would be as healthy as I am so it work both ways,” says Pollinske.

For more information on the Foster Grandparents Program or to apply, contact Mary Jo Hanson with questions at 715-720-2042 or mhanson@cesa10.k12.wi.us

