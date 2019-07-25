Fostering Success Program at UW-Stout helps former foster youth

The Fostering Success Program at the University of Wisconsin –Stout is providing guidance and resources to former foster care youth.

Nationally, 20% of youth coming out of the foster care system apply for college but only 3% graduate. "With the growing number of children that have been involved in foster care, it is more necessary now than ever before to have high education recognize this under-served demographic," said Beverly Deyo-Svendsen, Academic Department Associate at UW-Stout.

Beverly and her husband Mark were instrumental in providing five year seed money that helped start the Fostering Success Program at UW-Stout back in 2013. “It caters to the demographic of students who at some point in their history have been in the foster care program," said Deyo-Svendson.

The program helps connect youth ages 13 to 18 to future higher education opportunities. It’s also a resource for former foster youth currently attending UW-Stout. Through the Student Services department, the program offers a variety of resources such as summer camp advisor jobs, cooking lessons, driver's education assistance, emergency fund assistance, and connections to other youth support services.

It also provides information for other campuses interested in developing their own version of Fostering Success. "I know that UW-Milwaukee started a fostering success program in 2017 and we've also talked to campuses such as UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls and more about replicating this program," said Deyo-Svendson.

She says programs like Fostering Success are crucial as foster youth leave the system. "When a child ages out of the foster care system it can feel like they have no resources and this is a program that really caters to helping them be successful through higher education and what's really neat about it is then the people who have given help can become the people who help others," she said.

In May of 2019, Fostering Success received a $3,700 grant from the Community Foundation of Dunn County. The money will be used to help support a summer overnight camp for youth interested in pursuing higher education.

For more information on the program click here: https://www.uwstout.edu/life-stout/student-services/diversity/fostering-success