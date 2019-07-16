Founder of local cancer non-profit organization accused of embezzlement

The founder of a local non-profit organization is facing embezzlement charges.

Renelle Laffe, founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the annual Dragon Boat Festival in Eau Claire is accused of stealing thousands of dollars.

After an investigation, Eau Claire police say they found evidence of theft and misappropriation of funds by Laffe. Investigators say thousands of dollars in donations to Hope in the Valley were taken by Laffe for personal use.

Hope in the Valley is a non-profit organization that raises funds and awareness for breast cancer.

This comes two weeks after Mayo Clinic Health System announced this year’s Dragon Boat Festival that had been scheduled for August 3rd at Half Moon Beach in Eau Claire would be cancelled.

Laffe is scheduled to appear in Eau Claire County court Wednesday, July 17.

