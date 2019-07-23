Seven confirmed tornadoes with the weekend storms

Severe thunderstorms impacted the area on Friday and Saturday causing widespread damage across Western Wisconsin.

Now that the weather has quieted down and we are starting to clean up, The National Weather Service has been able to get out and do some damage assessments and has determined several tornadoes touched down. Damaging straight line winds also brought down trees and caused destruction.

From the Public Information Statements from the National Weather Service:

Tornado #1

Westby

VERNON COUNTY

Date July 18

Time (Local) 11:42-11:45 p.m. CDT

EF Rating EF0

Est. Peak Winds 85 mph

Path Length 0.5 miles

Max Width 25 yards

Injuries/Deaths 0 / 0

Brief tornado touched down in rural northern Vernon Co., along Wang Ridge Road. Damage was confined to trees, crops, and one farm. A silo and barn were destroyed.

Tornado #2

NORTHERN CLARK COUNTY

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 85 mph

Path length /statute/: 0.25 miles

Path width /maximum/: 30 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

START DATE: JUL 19 2019

START TIME: 717 PM CDT

START LOCATION: 4 miles west of WITHEE, WI

END DATE: JUL 19 2019

END TIME: 719 PM CDT

END LOCATION: 4 miles west of WITHEE, WI

Survey summary: Tornado crossed County Road O and nearby train

tracks before dissipating. Damage was noted to one farmstead as

well as nearby trees.

Tornado #3

NORTHERN CLARK COUNTY

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 110 mph

Path length /statute/: 0.25 miles

Path width /maximum/: 40 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

START DATE: JUL 19 2019

START TIME: 724 PM CDT

START LOCATION: 2 miles NNW of WITHEE, WI

END DATE: JUL 19 2019

END TIME: 726 PM CDT

END LOCATION: 2 miles NNW of WITHEE, WI

Survey summary: Tornado crossed center road, traveling northeast

before dissipating prior to reaching the railroad tracks and

Nerdrum Drive. Damage to at least one residence and numerous

hardwood trees was noted.

Two tornadoes also touched down across Polk and Barron Counties on Friday. While many trees were damaged across both counties, it was

clear given the tree fall pattern which resulted from straight line

Winds and which were the result of tornadoes.

Tornado #4

Upper Turtle Lake Tornado

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 75 mph

Path length /statute/: 0.8 miles

Path width /maximum/: 50 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: 7/19/2019

Start time: 5:44 PM CDT

Start location: 3 miles ENE of Village of Turtle Lake

End date: 7/19/2019

End time: 5:50 PM CDT

End location: 3 miles ENE of Village of Turtle Lake

A brief EF-0 tornado caused uprooted and downed trees alongside

damage to roof panels of outbuildings on a farmstead 2.9 miles

northeast of the Village of Turtle Lake.

Tornado #5

Horseshoe Lake tornado

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 90 mph

Path length /statute/: 3.0 miles

Path width /maximum/: 1/3 mile

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: 7/19/2019

Start time: 5:36 PM CDT

Start location: 3 miles NW of Village of Turtle Lake

End date: 7/19/2019

End time: 5:49 PM CDT

End location: 3 miles NE of Village of Turtle Lake

An EF-1 tornado uprooted and downed trees in a concentrated path

beginning 3.3 miles northwest of the Village of Turtle Lake

Friday evening, ending 3 miles northeast of the Village

of Turtle Lake. Maximum winds were estimated to be 90 mph with a

path length of 3 miles, and a max width of 1/3 mile.

Tornado #6

North Bend

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY

Date July 20

Time (Local) 9:10-9:12 a.m. CDT

EF Rating EF-0

Est. Peak Winds 80 mph

Path Length 0.8 miles

Max Width 50 yards

Injuries/Deaths 0 / 0

A concentrated area of damage began in a corn field just west of Waller Lane, with the tornado crossing Highway 54 just east of Stuhr Road before dissipating along the edge of thicker woods. Damage was more or less continuous along the path, with damage confined to mainly hardwood trees and some corn.

Tornado #7

North Bend

JACKSON COUNTY

Date July 20

Time (Local) 9:14-9:18 a.m. CDT

EF Rating EF-0

Est. Peak Winds 85 mph

Path Length 1.6 miles

Max Width 50 yards

Injuries/Deaths 0 / 0

The tornado began in a small patch of woods near the intersection of West Indies and Isbell Roads, with a discontinuous path up over a ridge top before crossing Highway 54 and dissipating in another wooded area just east of Jennings Road. Damage was confined to mainly hardwood trees and some corn.

We will continue to pass along any additional updates as soon as they are available.