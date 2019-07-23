Seven confirmed tornadoes with the weekend storms

Severe thunderstorms impacted the area on Friday and Saturday causing widespread damage across Western Wisconsin.
Now that the weather has quieted down and we are starting to clean up, The National Weather Service has been able to get out and do some damage assessments and has determined several tornadoes touched down. Damaging straight line winds also brought down trees and caused destruction.
From the Public Information Statements from the National Weather Service:
Tornado #1
Westby
VERNON COUNTY
Date July 18
Time (Local) 11:42-11:45 p.m. CDT
EF Rating EF0
Est. Peak Winds 85 mph
Path Length 0.5 miles
Max Width 25 yards
Injuries/Deaths 0 / 0
Brief tornado touched down in rural northern Vernon Co., along Wang Ridge Road. Damage was confined to trees, crops, and one farm. A silo and barn were destroyed.
Tornado #2
NORTHERN CLARK COUNTY
Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 85 mph
Path length /statute/: 0.25 miles
Path width /maximum/: 30 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
START DATE: JUL 19 2019
START TIME: 717 PM CDT
START LOCATION: 4 miles west of WITHEE, WI
END DATE: JUL 19 2019
END TIME: 719 PM CDT
END LOCATION: 4 miles west of WITHEE, WI
Survey summary: Tornado crossed County Road O and nearby train
tracks before dissipating. Damage was noted to one farmstead as
well as nearby trees.
Tornado #3
NORTHERN CLARK COUNTY
Rating: EF-1
Estimated peak wind: 110 mph
Path length /statute/: 0.25 miles
Path width /maximum/: 40 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
START DATE: JUL 19 2019
START TIME: 724 PM CDT
START LOCATION: 2 miles NNW of WITHEE, WI
END DATE: JUL 19 2019
END TIME: 726 PM CDT
END LOCATION: 2 miles NNW of WITHEE, WI
Survey summary: Tornado crossed center road, traveling northeast
before dissipating prior to reaching the railroad tracks and
Nerdrum Drive. Damage to at least one residence and numerous
hardwood trees was noted.
Two tornadoes also touched down across Polk and Barron Counties on Friday. While many trees were damaged across both counties, it was
clear given the tree fall pattern which resulted from straight line
Winds and which were the result of tornadoes.
Tornado #4
Upper Turtle Lake Tornado
Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 75 mph
Path length /statute/: 0.8 miles
Path width /maximum/: 50 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: 7/19/2019
Start time: 5:44 PM CDT
Start location: 3 miles ENE of Village of Turtle Lake
End date: 7/19/2019
End time: 5:50 PM CDT
End location: 3 miles ENE of Village of Turtle Lake
A brief EF-0 tornado caused uprooted and downed trees alongside
damage to roof panels of outbuildings on a farmstead 2.9 miles
northeast of the Village of Turtle Lake.
Tornado #5
Horseshoe Lake tornado
Rating: EF-1
Estimated peak wind: 90 mph
Path length /statute/: 3.0 miles
Path width /maximum/: 1/3 mile
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: 7/19/2019
Start time: 5:36 PM CDT
Start location: 3 miles NW of Village of Turtle Lake
End date: 7/19/2019
End time: 5:49 PM CDT
End location: 3 miles NE of Village of Turtle Lake
An EF-1 tornado uprooted and downed trees in a concentrated path
beginning 3.3 miles northwest of the Village of Turtle Lake
Friday evening, ending 3 miles northeast of the Village
of Turtle Lake. Maximum winds were estimated to be 90 mph with a
path length of 3 miles, and a max width of 1/3 mile.
Tornado #6
North Bend
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY
Date July 20
Time (Local) 9:10-9:12 a.m. CDT
EF Rating EF-0
Est. Peak Winds 80 mph
Path Length 0.8 miles
Max Width 50 yards
Injuries/Deaths 0 / 0
A concentrated area of damage began in a corn field just west of Waller Lane, with the tornado crossing Highway 54 just east of Stuhr Road before dissipating along the edge of thicker woods. Damage was more or less continuous along the path, with damage confined to mainly hardwood trees and some corn.
Tornado #7
North Bend
JACKSON COUNTY
Date July 20
Time (Local) 9:14-9:18 a.m. CDT
EF Rating EF-0
Est. Peak Winds 85 mph
Path Length 1.6 miles
Max Width 50 yards
Injuries/Deaths 0 / 0
The tornado began in a small patch of woods near the intersection of West Indies and Isbell Roads, with a discontinuous path up over a ridge top before crossing Highway 54 and dissipating in another wooded area just east of Jennings Road. Damage was confined to mainly hardwood trees and some corn.
We will continue to pass along any additional updates as soon as they are available.