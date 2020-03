Four people were injured after a horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended by a vehicle on US Highway 53.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene at 10:49 p.m. on March 15. Authorities say that inattentive driving led to the collision.

All four occupants of the buggy were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Both occupants of the vehicle were not injured.