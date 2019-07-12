Four local non-profits awarded grants

Four Eau Claire non-profits were awarded grants from the Otto Bremer Trust, which gave out 137 grants totaling $10 million.

According to Otto Bremer Trust, which is based out of Saint Paul, Minnesota, more the $700 million was invested into organizations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin.

The most recent local non-profits awarded are;

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Inc was awarded $25,000 for general operations to provide financial literacy, career exploration, and key economic education opportunities for youth in northwestern Wisconsin rural communities.

Feed My People, Inc, for $300,000. For capital and general operations support to improve and expand a regional food bank.

Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, Inc. was awarded $40,000 to support culturally competent education and services to Hmong victims of domestic or sexual violence and additional crimes to Chippewa and Dunn Counties.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin was awarded $85,000 for general operations to support one-to-one mentoring for at-risk youth.

