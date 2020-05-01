Four people charged in connected to beating, robbery of man in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)-- Four people are charged in Buffalo County in connection to the beating and robbery of a man.
Jenah Love of Holmen, Chad Downs of Eland, Tonya Novak of La Crosse and Jacob Vosseteig of La Crosse are all charged.
The criminal complaint says a man called 9-1-1 saying he was being beaten.The call then cut off.
Officers responded to the area on Highway 10 near Mondovi and found the man.
He told them he was beaten with a pipe and hit by a car. The suspects also took his bag and wallet.
The victim had bruises and marks on his arms and back.
Officers were able to track down the four suspects together in a vehicle where they also found meth and heroin.