Four people charged in connection to Eau Claire County chase

Four people arrested in connection with a chase in Eau Claire County have now been charged

According to a criminal complaint, 23 year old Trayana Stokley, 20 year old Keon Simmons, 24 year old Rashaad Douglas Herron and 24 year old Lemetrius Gross have all been charged.

Stokley was charged with forgery-uttering and resisting an officer. Her cash bond has been set at $200.

Simmons was also charged with forgery-uttering and resisting an officer. His cash bond of $399 was posted Thursday.

Douglas-Herron is charged with two counts of forgery-uttering. His cash bond has been set at $500.

Gross is charged with attempting to flee/elude an officer and resisting an officer. His cash bond has been set at $5,000.

On Tuesday afternoon the four tried to use fake 100 dollar bills at three different Eau Claire businesses.

During a traffic stop, one of the men was outside the vehicle when the driver then took off down Highway 53 and onto I-94.

The vehicle reached speeds of 110 miles per hour and ended near Osseo when three of the suspects fled the vehicle. the three were eventually taken into custody

