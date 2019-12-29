Four people injured after crash at intersection in Jefferson Township

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says two people are seriously injured and two others have minor injuries after a crash on Sunday afternoon in Jefferson Township.

According to the report, deputies responded around 3:48 p.m. to the two car crash at the intersection of State Highway 33 and County Highway D.

Deputies say the driver of a gray Kia failed to yield right of way from the stop sign and was struck by an oncoming black Dodge.

When deputies arrived they found both cars with heavy damage to the front end damage and in the ditch.

The driver of the dodge and a passenger were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the Kia along with a passenger both have minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia was cited for failing to yield right of way from a stop sign causing injury.

The incident remains under investigation and names of those involved are being withheld.